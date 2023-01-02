American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 96,340 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,340 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.37% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

