American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $97.39.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

