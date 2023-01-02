American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 158.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

