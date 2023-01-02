American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,853 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.7 %

DBRG stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.52%.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

