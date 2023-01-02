American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

