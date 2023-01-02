American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 142,800 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.