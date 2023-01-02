American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,169 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

