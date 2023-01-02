American Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

