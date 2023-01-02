American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. 27,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $895.81 million, a P/E ratio of 782.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.