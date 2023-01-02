American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1 %

AMH traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. 71,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $814,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.