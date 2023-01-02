American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.54. 2,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

