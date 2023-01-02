American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

