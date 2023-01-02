American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109,748. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

