American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 601 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IYW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. 20,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,385. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $115.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

