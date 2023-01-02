American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 85 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $442.79. 112,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

