American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
