American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.