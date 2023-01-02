American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

