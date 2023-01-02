Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $110.21 million and approximately $146,357.45 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00006653 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11676432 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,540.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

