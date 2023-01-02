Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

