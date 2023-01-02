Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00017266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002881 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00463776 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.02925689 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.12 or 0.29680809 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading
