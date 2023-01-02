Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $17.41

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197,140 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

