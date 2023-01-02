Analysts Set Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Target Price at $6.47

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

CYXT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

CYXT opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.67 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

