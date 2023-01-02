Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $283.00

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $251.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.31.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $8,382,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 131.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $15,823,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

