Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $68.40

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,210 shares of company stock valued at $486,187. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 949.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,721 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,253 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

