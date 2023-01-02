Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

