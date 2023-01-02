Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.86 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.86 million and $705,403.84 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00066702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

