Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $129.93 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $125.87 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

