Applied Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Applied Capital LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,603,000. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 143,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,227,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $49.90.

