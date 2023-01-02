Applied Capital LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 514,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 174,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.