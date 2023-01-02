Applied Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,473,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 724.7% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 160,352 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10,196.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,893,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,444,000 after buying an additional 2,865,643 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,048,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.