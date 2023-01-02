Arcus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

