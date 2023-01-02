Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 25.1 %
Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.46.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 599.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Read More
