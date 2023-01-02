Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 25.1 %

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 599.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

