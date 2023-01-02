Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AX.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$9.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$8.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,492.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,735,476.21.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.