Arweave One Day Volume Tops $13.08 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00039944 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $222.61 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
