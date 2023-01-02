Arweave Trading Up 1% This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $6.69 or 0.00039914 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $223.30 million and $11.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,752.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00595652 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00251932 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.
Arweave Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
