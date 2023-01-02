ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $36.47 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $36.47 million and $1.70 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00228891 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05504854 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,734,544.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

