Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 961,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ashland by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.53. 9,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

