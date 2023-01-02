AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of 160.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

