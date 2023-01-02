AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of 160.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
