Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ) Short Interest Update

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Athena Consumer Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 116,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAQ stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.38. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Athena Consumer Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

