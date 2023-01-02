Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 1,777,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,057,250. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

