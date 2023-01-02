Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $6.55 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. 173,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $154.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

