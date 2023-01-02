Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares comprises approximately 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,417.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,417.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

