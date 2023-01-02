Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,492 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.22. 371,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,036,730. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

