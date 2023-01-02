Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,664 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

BDX stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.30. 27,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

