Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 253 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $256.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,936 shares of company stock worth $27,032,569 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

