Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,536 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DHI traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 52,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,213. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

