Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,071 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

