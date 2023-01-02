Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 5,096 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $169.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,273. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

