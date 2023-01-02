Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Atlas by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 38.7% in the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth $115,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATCO remained flat at $15.34 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,108. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

