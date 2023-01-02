Augur (REP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Augur (REP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00025980 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $47.74 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00465772 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.26 or 0.02910540 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.45 or 0.29804661 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
