Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,026,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Price Performance

Autohome Company Profile

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

